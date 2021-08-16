REGINA -- The Western Hockey League (WHL) announced it will make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all players and operations staff.

All personnel must be fully vaccinated with a Health Canada approved shot at least 14 days before the start of the season on Oct. 1.

“With travel restrictions currently in place with the Canada / U.S. border as well as the province of Manitoba, it is important all players and staff are fully vaccinated to be eligible to play a full season in the WHL,” Commissioner Ron Robison said.

According to a news release from the league, general managers, coaches, head scouts, directors of player personnel, trainers, equipment managers, consultants, officials and any other individuals who interact directly with players will be required to be fully vaccinated.

The WHL also recommends that players stay in billet homes where all eligible residents are fully vaccinated.