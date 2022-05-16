'Why Not Weyburn': New campaign encourages more people to consider making Weyburn home

A new campaign launched by the Weyburn Chamber of Commerce hopes to get more people to consider making the city in southeastern Saskatchewan home.

“Why Not Weyburn” was launched pushing the idea that owning your own home is easier in the community where prices are much cheaper than other parts of Saskatchewan and Canada.

Larry Heggs, executive director of the Weyburn Chamber of Commerce said the campaign began just after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heggs said the pandemic has shown employers that people are able to work from home efficiently thanks to modern technology. He added that means people do not necessarily have to live in the same community as their employer and can locate to a community that is more affordable.

“We’re not only trying to attract people who want to work from home, we’re trying to attract just general employment all over,” Heggs said.

A video that is part of the campaign shows what a great city Weyburn is, according to Heggs.

“We partnered with some local companies in town to put an economic development spin onto our community and just to have a showcase what a great city it [Weyburn] really is.”

“We’ve got very affordable homes. Anything from condos staring at the $50,000 mark up to the nicest house on the block for around $400,000,” Heggs said.

Weyburn is about an hour’s drive southeast of Regina and has a population of about 11,000.

The average price of a home is just over $200K.