Wind warnings in effect for southeast Saskatchewan

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is warning of high winds affecting some regions of southeast Saskatchewan.

Wind warnings have been issued for more than 60 rural municipalities along the Saskatchewan Manitoba border and in the southeast corner of the province — spanning from north of Preeceville to Estevan.

The warnings outline severe wind gusts reaching 90 kilometres per hour — stemming from westerly winds in the wake of an intense low pressure system moving through to central Manitoba.

ECCC has said the peak gusts will be evident in the mid-afternoon.

Winds are expected to diminish this evening.

With the wind gusts, damage to buildings such as roof shingles and windows, is possible. Power outages caused by fallen tree branches are also possible.

Drivers, especially in high profile vehicles, may encounter hazardous driving conditions.

More information on the warnings can be read here.