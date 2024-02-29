Winnipeg man given 18 years for killing Sask. Mountie with stolen truck
A Winnipeg man who ran over and killed a Saskatchewan RCMP officer with a stolen truck has been sentenced to 18 years for manslaughter.
Alphonse Stanley Traverse, who plead guilty to manslaughter in the death of Const. Shelby Patton, 26, also pleaded guilty to stealing the truck that he was driving when Patton pulled him over in the town of Wolseley, Sask. in 2021.
Traverse was also given 18 months for stealing the truck.
Traverse and a woman were driving to Saskatchewan from neighbouring Manitoba to play VLTs as they were closed in the couple’s home province due to pandemic restrictions at the time. When their vehicle broke down they then stole one near the community of Pipestone, Man.
Patton pulled over the suspected stolen vehicle and when he asked Traverse to get out, Traverse started the truck and attempted to drive away.
Patton jumped onto the truck’s running board and tried to grab the keys from the ignition before he fell off and was run over by one of the truck’s rear tires.
--This is a breaking news story more details to come.
--With files from The Canadian Press and Angela Stewart.
