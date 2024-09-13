'Without a burdening carbon tax': Sask. investing over $25M into 13 emissions reduction projects
The provincial government says it will be investing more than $25 million into 13 industry driven emissions reducing projects through a special fund.
Known as the Saskatchewan Technology Fund, it was designed “in collaboration with industry partners to support market-ready technology, innovation and improvement projects while improving industry competitiveness by lowering emissions and costs,” a release from the province said.
The projects are expected to reduce over 4, 595,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, the release said.
That will be done by reducing methane emissions from venting and flaring, upgrading equipment to enhance energy efficiency and deploying carbon capture and storage technologies, according to the province.
Some of the projects listed by the province included more than $1.6 million for Cameco to support the transition from diesel to electric power drilling equipment at the Cigar Lake uranium mine and over $2.9 million for Crescent Point to reduce flaring of associated gas at the company’s oil operations in the province’s southwest.
"By focusing on technology and innovation, we are ensuring that Saskatchewan takes a leadership role in environmental responsibility while remaining at the forefront of innovation," Environment Minister Christine Tell said in the release. "These projects demonstrate that Saskatchewan industries can thrive while reducing their carbon footprints, all without imposing the burdensome costs of a carbon tax."
Read about all 13 projects below:
Baytex Energy
$1,110,000 Reduce methane venting from pneumatic instrumentation at Baytex facilities by installing electric-powered air compressors and replacing older pneumatic devices.
Burgess Creek
$1,455,400 Mitigate the venting and flaring of natural gas at two battery sites in Southeast Saskatchewan by installing pipeline infrastructure to transport the gas to Steel Reef’s processing plant.
Cameco
$1,676,363 Support the transition from diesel to electric-power drilling equipment at the Cigar Lake uranium mine in Northern
Saskatchewan Campus Energy
$499,854 Optimize the performance of compressors at Campus Energy’s Loverna and Milton operations in Southwest Saskatchewan, while utilizing methane that would otherwise be released for natural gas engines.
Crescent Point
$2,950,000 Reduce flaring of associated gas at Crescent Point’s oil operations in Southwest Saskatchewan by installing gathering infrastructure to transport the gas to Steel Reef’s processing plant.
Pemoco
$71,250 Sequester gas that would have otherwise been flared in water disposal wells at one of Pemoco’s oil batteries near Parkman,
Saskatchewan Seabee Gold Operation
$175,000 Upgrade the operational efficiency of the air heating system at Seabee’s Santoy gold mine in Northern Saskatchewan.
Secure Energy
$30,250 Reduce fuel consumption and emissions at Secure’s midstream Processing Facility in Kindersley by installing a new burner and burner management system.
Strathcona Resources
$12,500,000 Develop a carbon capture system, pipeline infrastructure, and sequestration site for Strathcona’s Meota East Thermal Facility.
Triland Energy
$1,000,000 Conserve the natural gas currently flared at a site near Manor, Saskatchewan by installing pipeline infrastructure to transport the gas to market.
Tundra Oil & Gas
$1,075,000 Eliminate the venting and flaring of natural gas at six battery locations in Southeast Saskatchewan by installing gathering infrastructure to transport the associated gas to processing facilities in the province.
Vermilion Energy
$1,750,000 Reduce flaring at an oil battery site in Southeast Saskatchewan by installing pipeline infrastructure to conserve the associated natural gas from oil production.
Whitecap
$950,000 Reduce flaring at an oil battery near Swift Current by installing pipeline infrastructure to transport the associated gas to SaskEnergy’s natural gas distribution system for sale.
Total $25,243,117
