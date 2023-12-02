Woman charged with murder after man found dead inside Yorkton home

RCMP say a homicide investigation in Yorkton has led to a second-degree murder charge for a 61-year-old woman.

Donna Spilchen (Radom) has been charged with second-degree murder and has been remanded until a court appearance on Dec. 4, an RCMP release said.

Police say the body of William Byblow was found inside a home in Yorkton on the morning of Nov. 30 after officers responded to a request to complete a welfare check at the home on 6th Avenue North.

Byblow was found dead inside the residence, according to RCMP.

Police initially said they were looking for Spilchen “to confirm her safety.”

The release said Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes is continuing to investigate.