Woman from B.C. killed in collision on Sask. highway

A woman from B.C. was killed in a collision near Langenburg, Sask. on Wednesday.

Esterhazy RCMP said it received a report of the collision on Highway 16 around 6:30 p.m.

Officers responded and determined that a semi and SUV had collided.

A 41-year-old-woman from B.C. who was the driver of the SUV was declared dead at the scene.

The semi driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

A Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist and Esterhazy RCMP are investigating the collision.

Langenburg, Sask. is located about 232 kilometres east of Regina.