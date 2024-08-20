Woman 'significantly injured' in dog attack, Regina police searching for 2 people

Regina police are looking for two suspects after two dogs attacked a woman on Monday morning causing “significant injuries.”

Officers were called to the area of 3rd Avenue and Cameron Street around 9:20 a.m. to investigate a dog attack, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police said a woman was walking her own dogs when she was chased by two other dogs and then attacked. According to investigations by police, a man and woman led the dogs away but did not return to the woman who had been attacked.

Police said the victim had called for help and nearby city workers called 911.

According to an emailed response from police, the woman was taken to hospital with “significant but not life-threatening injuries.”

Anyone with information is asked to either leave a tip here, contact RPS, or Regina Crime Stoppers.

Up to $2,000 for information on this or any other serious crime in Regina will be paid by Crime Stoppers, police said.