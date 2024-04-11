Woman who evaded Moose Jaw police arrested, facing drug and gun related charges

A 29-year-old woman who evaded Moose Jaw police officers on Sunday has been arrested and is now facing several drug, weapon and traffic related charges.

A Moose Jaw police news release says the woman fled from police on Sunday, April 7 in a stolen vehicle. She was then arrested after a search warrant was executed at a downtown establishment on Tuesday, April 9 after a lengthy investigation.

Moose Jaw police said officers seized various amounts of drugs, drug paraphernalia and $2,000 of Canadian currency along with an extendable baton.

The woman was then charged with possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and morphine for the purpose of trafficking, as well as possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of property obtained by crime, Moose Jaw police said.

She was also charged with flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

Moose Jaw police said inside the stolen vehicle, officers also seized a gun, adding the suspect is also facing several firearms-related offences.

The accused made her first court appearance on Thursday and will remain in custody until at least her next court appearance on April 25.