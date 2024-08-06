REGINA
Regina

    • Work begins for joint use elementary school, daycare in Regina's Harbour Landing neighbourhood

    Work is now underway for a new joint use school in Regina’s Harbour Landing neighbourhood that the province says will be able to accommodate 850 students along with 90 childcare spots.

    In a news release, the province said the school will be able to hold up to 500 Regina Public students and 350 Regina Catholic students.

    The new joint-use facility will take up 11 acres of land on the corner of Gordon Road and Campbell Street, the province said.

    Work currently underway includes underground and surface level construction to roadways, sidewalks and utility connections, the release said.

    “Completing this work is necessary to ensure readiness of the site to support the construction of the new elementary school. This work will be led by PME Construction. Construction procurement on the project is anticipated to be underway in early September,” the release said.

    In March of 2023, Regina Public announced that 200 students would be moved from Harbor Landing School due to overcrowding.

    At the time 1,055 students were attending the school which was only meant to accommodate as many as 675 students.

    It was also anticipated at the time that a new facility in the area would be opening sometime in 2026.

    --With files from Stefanie Davis.

