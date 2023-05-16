Work begins on $26M repair of Regina International Airport runway

All flights arriving or departing from Regina International Airport this summer will be using a single runway, as a multimillion dollar revitalization project gets underway.

YQR’s main runway, 13/31, is currently closed due to a $26 million airfield revitalization project.

Crews have begun removing the old asphalt surface and replacing it with a new one.

The Regina Airport Authority (RAA) has consulted with airlines for 18 months.

Regina’s alternate runway is about 1,000 feet shorter, but is still long enough for all aircraft that service YQR.

“Like most roads here in the province, our runways are also made from asphalt and concrete. Over time, the changing temperatures means that it needs some maintenance,” Justin Reves, spokesperson for RAA told CTV News.

“So there are a few projects; that main one is that we are resurfacing the entire runway. This needs to be done every 10-15 years.”

The Government of Canada is picking up about half the cost of the revitalization.

Improved lighting, drainage and expanded safety areas at the ends of the main runway are also part of the project.

The runway is set to be closed until September.