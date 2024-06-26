REGINA
Regina

    • Yellow fish around Moose Jaw reminding residents to keep storm drains clean

    Donna Macquarrid-Bye, Wakamow Valley Authority (left), Mandie Kostiuk, Moose Jaw River Watershed Stewards (centre), and Crystal Froese, South Hill Community Association (right) have partnered to bring back the Yellow Fish Road Program in Moose Jaw. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News) Donna Macquarrid-Bye, Wakamow Valley Authority (left), Mandie Kostiuk, Moose Jaw River Watershed Stewards (centre), and Crystal Froese, South Hill Community Association (right) have partnered to bring back the Yellow Fish Road Program in Moose Jaw. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)
    Moose Jaw, Sask. -

    Moose Jaw residents will be seeing a lot more yellow fish around town, reminding them to keep storm drains clean.

    The South Hill Community Association has revived the ‘Yellow Fish Road Program.’ Hundreds of yellow fish will be painted by storm drains to remind residents that what goes down these drains ends up in the river.

    All kinds of wildlife rely on clean water in the Moose Jaw River, including beavers, ducks, geese, and otters. Other community groups involved in the initiative include the Moose Jaw River watershed stewards and the Wakamow Valley Authority.

    The groups are launching the Yellow Fish Painting Program with a public painting event this Saturday at 9 a.m.

    Hundreds of yellow fish will be painted by storm drains to remind residents that what goes down these drains ends up in the river. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

    “Well the yellow fish convey that what goes down a storm drain has to be rain water only. Anything else becomes toxic to the water system and environment. And that includes everything from the soap that you might be washing your car in your driveway, all the way to the litter that we actually find out on the streets,” explained Crystal Froese, chair of the South Hill Community Association.

    Of course, fish also rely on clean water. Trout, pike, and pickerel call the Moose Jaw River home, along with crayfish and all kinds of other aquatic creatures.

