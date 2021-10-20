Yorkton Flour Mill selected for two provincial awards

REGINA -

After nine years of working to restore the Yorkton flour Mill, the Yorkton Historic Mill Society has been selected for two awards by Heritage Saskatchewan.

The committee has been selected for awards in the categories of Public Outreach and Physical Heritage Conservation.

Yorkton Historic Mill Society board member Larry Pearen said they were invited to apply for the awards because of the work put in by the committee in restoring the mill.

“It is wonderful to be recognized provincially for all the work of the many volunteers over the last nine years,” he said. “This is part of the story. We’re trying to keep some history and it’s the oldest industrial building, so we are proud of that and we’re so excited that we are being recognized.”

On Tuesday Nov. 2, the Yorkton Flour Mill will be presented the award by the Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan, the Honourable Russell Mirasty, at the awards ceremony at Government House in Regina.