Yorkton man $100K richer thanks to lottery win

A Yorkton, Sask. man is $100,000 richer thanks to the Extra he added to his Lotto Max ticket for the Oct. 21 draw.

Wilfred Winand won by matching the the last six digits of the winning number – 5060879.

“At first I thought it was a million,” Winand said.

Winand purchased the winning ticket from Royal Drug Mart in Melville, Sask. the day before the draw. He found out about the draw a few days later.

“My wife had a big smile when I told her; she kept saying ‘Are you sure?’”

Winand said they have a few plans for their windfall which includes travelling up north.

“Our first trip will be to Alaska and the Yukon. After seeing them on a bulletin board last summer, we bought the travel book and everything,” he said.