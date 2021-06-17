YORKTON, SASK. -- Yorkton-Melville MP Cathay Wagantall’s private member bill which aimed to ban sex-selective abortions was defeated in the House of Commons earlier this month.

In a statement, Wagantall said it was a “privilege and honour” to present the bill.

If passed, Bill C-233, the Sex Selective Abortion Act, would have amended the Criminal Code to make it an offence for a medical practitioner to perform an abortion knowing it is sought on the grounds of the child’s sex.

The bill was defeated with 82 votes for and 248 against at the second reading on June 2. Two-thirds of the Conservative Members of Parliament voted in its favour.

“I hope everyone takes the time to listen to the speeches of those who spoke in support of C-233, as well as take the time to thank those who bravely stood up to vote in favour of protections for baby girls who would be aborted simply because they are girls,” Wagantall said in a news release.

Wagantall expressed her appreciation for the support the legislation received, adding the addition of a law such as this will not happen overnight.