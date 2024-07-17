Yorkton RCMP ask for help finding man who didn't return to correctional centre

Yorkton RCMP are asking for help finding a man who failed to return to a correctional centre in Yorkton on Tuesday.

Officers received the report around 4:10 p.m. that 43-year-old Trevor Mattiuz didn’t return to the correctional centre when required to do so, according to a release from Saskatchewan RCMP.

Mattiuz is now wanted on warrant for being unlawfully at large and RCMP are asking the public to report sightings or information on his location.

He was last seen at a business in Yorkton around 3:10 p.m. wearing a grey sweat suit.

He is described as being about five feet six inches tall and 185 pounds with brown eyes, dark blonde hair and several tattoos.

The letters “RM” are tattooed on his right hand, the number “13” is tattooed on the right side of his chest, the number “20” is on the left side of his chest.

RCMP said he also has tattoos on both of his upper arms.

RCMP advise people not to engage with Mattiuz and report any sightings of him to RCMP or Crime Stoppers.