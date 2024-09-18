REGINA
Regina

    • Yorkton RCMP seize cocaine in drug trafficking investigation

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    An ongoing investigation into drug trafficking has resulted in the seizure of cocaine in Yorkton, according to RCMP.

    Sept. 12 saw officers with Yorkton’s Trafficking Response Team execute a search warrant at a home on Dalebrooke Drive in the city.

    Police arrested a man outside the residence and a woman inside the home during the operation.

    The team seized approximately $17,000 in cash and quantities of crack and powdered cocaine during the operation.

    As a result of the ongoing investigation, a 39-year-old man and 40-year-old woman have each been charged with one count of possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000.

    The pair made their first appearance in court on Sept. 13.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    • Sentencing hearing in field party shooting

      The mother and brother of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed during a teen field party more than three years ago gave emotional victim impact statements on Wednesday.

    • One dead following Lambton County crash

      Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, OPP, EMS, and local fire services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Egremont Road in Warwick Township.

    • $10-million lawsuit filed against Fanshawe College

      Fanshawe College is being sued over supposed deficiencies in its paralegal program. A proposed class action seeks $10 million in damages on behalf of hundreds of students enrolled in the college's paralegal program since 2020.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News