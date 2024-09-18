Yorkton RCMP seize cocaine in drug trafficking investigation

An ongoing investigation into drug trafficking has resulted in the seizure of cocaine in Yorkton, according to RCMP.

Sept. 12 saw officers with Yorkton’s Trafficking Response Team execute a search warrant at a home on Dalebrooke Drive in the city.

Police arrested a man outside the residence and a woman inside the home during the operation.

The team seized approximately $17,000 in cash and quantities of crack and powdered cocaine during the operation.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, a 39-year-old man and 40-year-old woman have each been charged with one count of possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The pair made their first appearance in court on Sept. 13.