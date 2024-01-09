Yorkton Regional High School celebrates $19.1 million renovation project

Yorkton, Sask. -

Students at Yorkton Regional High School (YRHS) are learning in a more comfortable environment now that a major $19.1 million renovation project has been completed.

The Government of Saskatchewan’s investment towards the school’s infrastructure included replacing the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, windows, the electrical system, a new roof, and completely transforming the outside of the school’s front entrance.

"We're really grateful that we have the renovations ready now and we can take advantage of the AC and heating throughout the different seasons,” said Avery Bond, president of YRHS’s Student Representative Council.

Because of the new renovations, Bond has noticed a difference in students’ efficiency.

"I feel like grades have probably increased because when you're in class you do your best learning,” she said.

“Just being in an environment where you're comfortable, you can focus better, and overall just complete your tasks more efficiently."

In celebration of the new upgrades, Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill presented a plaque to students and staff of YRHS on Jan. 9.

Cockrill also spoke about why the provincial government feels it is important to transform and modernize school facilities across the province.

“There's some really great opportunities coming down the road for students in Yorkton, you see that with all of the economic development happening around the community,” he said.

“It's really important, I think, that we have a safe, comfortable school that works for students in Yorkton and the whole region to really become who they can in our province and in this community."

Along with students, teachers and staff were also happy to see the major renovation project come to an end.

"We take that stuff for granted. When we're at home, we're at a comfortable temperature and everything is set and nice, and ultimately we want to replicate that for our students here,” said Brandon Needham, the principal of Yorkton Regional High School.

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.4 billion towards school infrastructure projects, including 60 new schools and 30 major renovation projects.

“We recognize that our province is growing at a faster rate than it has in over a century, we’ve got more students today in our K-12 education system than we’ve had ever before,” said Cockrill.

“We know that as our province continues to grow, as we see more students, and really as our province sees more opportunities¬, we want to make sure our students are prepared for those exciting opportunities to have great careers here in Saskatchewan,” he added.