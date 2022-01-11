Yorkton Regional High School moves to remote learning

YORKTON -

The Yorkton Regional High School has moved to remote learning as a result of a “large number of positive COVID-19 cases.”

According to the school website, the Good Spirit School Division and the school's administration decided remote learning would begin on Jan. 12, with classes cancelled on Jan. 11.

Mandatory remote learning will be in place until Jan. 21. In-person classes are tentatively scheduled to resume on Jan. 24.

Extra-curricular activities are also paused until Jan. 21.