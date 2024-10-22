Yorkton Terriers forfeit 3 wins over ineligible player

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s Yorkton Terriers have forfeited three wins over the use of an ineligible player.

According to the league, the violations happened during the team’s games against the Nipawin Hawks on Oct. 11, the Estevan Bruins on Oct. 16 and the Melville Millionaires on Oct. 18.

The team points and wins from the affected games will go to the opposing teams. All individual players will retain their personal statistics.

For league scorekeeping purposes and potential tiebreakers, the Terriers will have their scores changed to zero. All goals scored against Yorkton remain as-is. If the opposing team didn’t score in the game, the score has been changed to a 1-0 win.

The move shuffles the Terriers down in the standings to a ninth place tie with the Estevan Bruins.

According to SJHL rules, in addition to forfeiting games at the discretion of the commissioner, a team that uses an offending player will also receive a mandatory fine of $450.

The team’s first chance to get one of those wins back will be Tuesday night against the Flin Flon Bombers.