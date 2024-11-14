Yorkton welcomes new mayor Aaron Kienle, 2 new councillors

REGINA
    City of Yorkton has announced their 2024 preliminary election results declaring Aaron Kienle as the city’s new mayor, along with two new councillors and four returning members.

    Kienle won against former mayor Mitch Hippsley by just under 1,000 votes as of the preliminary results Wednesday evening.

    Newly elected councillors are Stephanie Ortynsky and Greg Litvanyi – Ortynsky carrying the second highest number of votes followed by incumbent Dustin Brears.

    Re-elected are councillors are Quinn Haider, Randy Goulden, and Darcy Zaharia.

    Candidates who failed to capture enough votes to gain a seat on council included Lauretta Ritchie-McInnes, Gurjit Dhaliwal, Todd Kulscar and Ron Irvine.

    The total number the preliminary results for all candidates can be found below.

    Mayoral candidates

    Kienle – 2,438

    Hippsley – 1,476

    Councillor candidates

    Brears – 2,656

    Ortynsky – 2,629

    Haider – 2,590

    Goulden – 2,229

    Litvanyi – 2,080

    Zaharia – 2,078

    The city’s new council will officially be sworn Friday, Nov. 15 at city hall.

