REGINA
Regina

    • Yorkton woman left breathless after winning $100,000

    Share

    A Yorkton woman is still catching her breath after reporting a $100,000 lotto win.

    Sask. Lotteries reported that Barbara McDougall won $100,000 off of her Crossword Cherry Tripler scratch ticket.

    McDougall originally thought she had won a mere $10,000, but was blown away when she checked a second time.

    “I was so excited I couldn’t sleep that night,” she said while claiming her prize. “I was shaking.”

    McDougall went on to say her husband did not believe her when she delivered the news.

    “I told my husband first thing in the morning when he woke up and he didn’t believe me,” she laughed.

    After telling their children, the family celebrated the big win together, according to Sask. Lotteries.

    “First things first, bills are getting paid off,” McDougall said.

    Whatever winnings are left will be earmarked for family fun, according to the winner.

    McDougall bought her ticket at the Mobil Gas Bar in Yorkton located on Highway 9 south.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BUDGET 2024

    BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing

    Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.

    Lululemon unveils first summer kit for Canada's Olympic and Paralympic teams

    Lululemon showed off its collection for the Summer Olympics and Paralympics on Tuesday at the Liberty Grand entertainment complex. Athletes sported a variety of selections during a fashion show that featured garments to be worn on the podium, during opening and closing ceremonies, media interviews and daily life on the ground in France.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News