Young girl dies in collision with drunk driver: Sask. RCMP

A girl under the age of 12 has died after the RCMP says she and three other pedestrians were hit by a drunk driver in Key First Nation on Saturday.

Kamsack RCMP received a report of a collision involving four pedestrians around 2:55 p.m., according to a Saskatchewan RCMP news release.

STARS, EMS, and RCMP officers responded immediately. One girl, who police only described as under 12-years-old, was declared dead at the scene.

Two other girls under the age of 12 were taken to hospital with serious injuries. RCMP said a man reported non-life-threatening injuries to police.

Investigation led to the arrest of a 62-year-old man, who was located in Keeseekoose First Nation.

He is charged with failure to stop after an accident resulting in death, three counts of operation while impaired with blood alcohol concentration greater than 80 mg causing bodily harm, and one count of operation while impaired with blood alcohol concentration greater than 80 mg causing death.

He is scheduled to appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RCMP or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.

Kamsack RCMP, Saskatoon RCMP, Regina RCMP, a collision reconstructionist, as well as Yorkton and Saskatoon forensic investigation sections are investigating the collision.

Key First Nation, Sask. is located about 274 kilometres northeast of Regina.