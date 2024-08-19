Youth charged after shooting in rural Sask. leaves woman, 18, dead

Saskatchewan RCMP say a male youth from Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation is facing 10 charges, including manslaughter, after an 18-year-old woman was shot dead in Wolseley, Sask. early Sunday morning.

Police were called to a home in the community east of Regina around 4 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting, an RCMP news release said.

The victim of the shooting, who police identified as 18-year-old Keilia Windigo, from Wolseley was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

RCMP added that the male youth was arrested at the scene.

He is facing 10 charges in total including manslaughter, possession of a firearm while knowing it’s unauthorized, pointing a firearm, possession of a loaded, restricted firearm without a license and six counts of weapons possession contrary to order.

The youth suspect was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, according to RCMP.

Police did not provide the suspect’s name or age.

Wolseley, Sask. is about 100 kilometres east of Regina.