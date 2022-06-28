YWCA announces $60M project to support women and families fleeing domestic violence
YWCA announces $60M project to support women and families fleeing domestic violence
A new $60 million YWCA Centre for Women and Families was announced in Regina on Tuesday.
The project is meant to support women and families fleeing domestic violence by providing them access to services, including 68 transitional housing units, 40 shelter beds, drop in services, and pre-crisis support.
Members of government, the City of Regina, donors and community partners joined the YWCA to announce the $60 million project, which will be located in Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood.
The federal government is contributing about $33.9 million towards the project, the provincial government is providing $1 million, and the City of Regina has provided land valued at $2 million. The YWCA, through their Community Capital Campaign, brought $13 million to the project and the organization hopes to raise another $7 million during construction.
“The Centre for Women and Families has been, since day one, a project built from love, community, perseverance, and the belief that together, we can foster equity and healing. To see this hard work come into fruition today as we break ground is truly an incredible feeling,” said YWCA CEO, Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen, “This wrap-around hub of support is the first-of-its-kind in Canada, and the services we will be able to provide in this space will be truly transformative for our community’s women and families.”
The building, which will be 85,000 square feet, will feature community multi-purposes spaces, access to drop in supports, communal kitchens and play areas. It will also include a healing and ceremony lodge.
The project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2024
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 suspects killed, 6 police officers injured in shooting at bank in Saanich, B.C.
Six police officers are in hospital with gunshot wounds and two suspects have been killed following a shooting at a bank in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday.
Trump told officials to 'let my people in' and march to Capitol on Jan. 6, former aide testifies
Cassidy Hutchinson, a key aide in Donald Trump's White House, told the House committee investigating the violent Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on Tuesday that Trump was informed that people rallying on the mall that morning had weapons but he told officials to 'let my people in' and march to the Capitol.
Who is Cassidy Hutchinson, the Meadows aide testifying before U.S. Congress?
The top aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows who is testifying before the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot was a young, fast-rising star in the Trump administration.
B.C. Premier Horgan announces he will step down
After five years in the role, John Horgan announced on Tuesday afternoon he plans to step down as premier of British Columbia and has asked his governing party, the NDP, to hold a leadership convention later this year.
Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein
Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite who once consorted with royals, presidents and billionaires, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for helping the financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.
RCMP official: Lucki claimed direct pressure from federal minister to name guns
A scathing letter from an RCMP communications manager released today says RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki referred to direct pressure from the federal public safety minister to release firearm details in the days after the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Liberals to release cabinet documents to Emergencies Act inquiry
The federal Liberal government has agreed to provide sensitive cabinet documents to the inquiry examining its use of the Emergencies Act during the "Freedom Convoy" protest.
Ontario should declare intimate partner violence an epidemic, inquest jury says
A jury at a coroner's inquest into the deaths of three women murdered by their former partner is recommending that Ontario formally declare intimate partner violence an epidemic and establish an independent commission dedicated to eradicating it.
Risk of shingles rises after COVID-19 infection: study
Adults over 50 who have had COVID-19 are more likely to experience a shingles outbreak, according to a study published in May.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Transit to end COVID-19 mask requirement
One of the longest-running measures of the pandemic was lifted during Monday's city council meeting.
-
'An issue of fairness': Prairie Spirit school division says funding not keeping up with costs
Prairie Spirt School Division says it will struggle to cover inflationary costs such as gas in the coming school year.
-
'People feel unsafe': Prince Albert business group hires private security to patrol city's downtown
The Prince Albert Downtown Business Improvement District is hiring a private security company.
Winnipeg
-
First-of-its-kind spearfishing course aimed at controlling invasive species in Clear Lake
A new invasive species in Clear Lake has Parks Canada taking steps to prevent damage to the aquatic ecosystem.
-
Education program for Manitoba inmates helps give hope for life after incarceration
A program giving inmates a chance to get an education while serving time in Manitoba’s Stony Mountain Institution is looking to expand, according to the Correctional Service of Canada.
-
Largest inflatable theme park opening in Winnipeg
Canada’s largest inflatable theme park is set to open in Winnipeg next week.
Calgary
-
Calgary International Airport braces for busy summer travel season
The Calgary Airport Authority and its partners are preparing for the busiest summer travel season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein
Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite who once consorted with royals, presidents and billionaires, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for helping the financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.
-
Province extends affordability measures amid fiscal year end $3.9B surplus
Alberta Finance Minister Jason Nixon says the final number on the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended on March 31, is a $3.9-billion surplus.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton considering $54.4M injection to get snow and ice cleared faster
Edmonton is moving forward with a plan to improve snow and ice clearing on roads and sidewalks, but it could cost homeowners an extra three per cent in taxes over three years.
-
Parents of 2012 HUB Mall murder victim fear Supreme Court decision could lead to shorter sentence for son's killer
The Supreme Court of Canada struck down a law passed by the former Stephen Harper Conservatives that allows a judge to increase parole ineligibility periods for offenders who commit multiple murders. Now there’s fear it could mean sentence “discounts” for other mass murderers.
-
1 dead after crash involving pickup, semi NE of Edmonton
One person is dead after a crash north of Redwater on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Mother spends 'awful' night on Toronto Pearson floor with young kids, baby amid Air Canada delays
A mother of three children is speaking out on ongoing travel delays after spending a night on the floor of Toronto Pearson Airport with her young kids and six-month-old baby in a weekend of travel that she says cost her most than $1,000 in unexpected expenses.
-
SIU clears officer in fatal shooting of 49-year-old man under Rainbow Bridge this winter
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has concluded there are no grounds to charge an officer after a 49-year-old man was fatally shot by Niagara Parks police in February.
-
Ontario should declare intimate partner violence an epidemic, inquest jury says
A jury at a coroner's inquest into the deaths of three women murdered by their former partner is recommending that Ontario formally declare intimate partner violence an epidemic and establish an independent commission dedicated to eradicating it.
Ottawa
-
Three dead, police watchdog called in after Ottawa stabbing
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after Ottawa police officers shot and killed a man and injured a woman while responding to the stabbing deaths of two women.
-
Former transit boss grilled on political pressure, favours and private chats at LRT inquiry
Former OC Transpo general manager John Manconi faced intense questioning as he testified at a public hearing in the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Commission.
-
Ontario should declare intimate partner violence an epidemic, inquest jury says
A jury at a coroner's inquest into the deaths of three women murdered by their former partner is recommending that Ontario formally declare intimate partner violence an epidemic and establish an independent commission dedicated to eradicating it.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C. premier planning to step down, says 'energy flags' since latest cancer bout
The premier of British Columbia has announced plans to step down, but will remain on the job until the provincial NDP can choose his successor.
-
Man who never received the 138 bottles of wine he paid $85K for has case dismissed by B.C. court
A man who paid $85,000 for 138 bottles of wine more than a year and a half ago says he never received them, and he has lost his most recent bid to get his money back through the courts.
-
Dozens on evacuation alert amid flooding concerns in Fraser Valley
In the wake of the region's first heat wave of the year, evacuation alerts have been issued for dozens of properties in the Fraser Valley due to flooding concerns.
Montreal
-
Dutch Reach: Quebec coroner recommends technique to open your car door after cycling death
A coroner's report released Tuesday is calling on Quebec to teach new drivers to open their car doors with their right hand in order to prevent dooring incidents with cyclists.
-
Man charged in weekend stabbings to have mental health assessed; victim identified as lawyer
A 26-year-old man has been ordered to undergo a mental health assessment after prosecutors allege he fatally stabbed his stepfather and seriously wounded three others this weekend. The victim was lawyer Raymond Hebert.
-
MOST WANTED
MOST WANTED | Quebec police offer $50,000 reward for one of Canada's most wanted
Police on Montreal's South Shore has issued a $50,000 reward to locate one of Canada's most wanted criminals.
Vancouver Island
-
2 suspects killed, 6 police officers injured in shooting at bank in Saanich, B.C.
Six police officers are in hospital with gunshot wounds and two suspects have been killed following a shooting at a bank in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday.
-
Man flees crash holding 2 bricks of cocaine: Nanaimo RCMP
"Officers initially detained the driver for impaired driving by alcohol, however their focus quickly diverted after noting that he was literally holding in his hands two bricks of suspected cocaine," said Nanaimo RCMP in a release Tuesday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C. premier planning to step down, says 'energy flags' since latest cancer bout
The premier of British Columbia has announced plans to step down, but will remain on the job until the provincial NDP can choose his successor.
Atlantic
-
RCMP official: Lucki claimed direct pressure from federal minister to name guns
A scathing letter from an RCMP communications manager released today says RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki referred to direct pressure from the federal public safety minister to release firearm details in the days after the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Workers injured after part of building under construction collapses in Moncton
Several workers are injured after part of a building under construction collapsed in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday morning.
-
Body of missing 82-year-old woman found in Bouctouche Bay, autopsy scheduled: RCMP
The body of an 82-year-old woman who was reported missing from Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, N.B., has been found, according to RCMP in New Brunswick.
Northern Ontario
-
Funding from Ottawa supports seniors in North Bay
Five projects in North Bay are receiving money from the federal government through the New Horizons for Seniors Program.
-
Innovation centre for startup companies opens downtown Sudbury
A $2 million operation designed to help startup businesses in Sudbury has opened its doors. It’s being described as a hub for innovation, creative thinking and collaboration.
-
Southern Ont. suspect charged with stunt driving in Sudbury
A 24-year-old suspect from Brampton is facing stunt driving charges following an incident in the early morning hours of June 25 in Sudbury.
Kitchener
-
Family of Black 4-year-old removed from school by police sues Waterloo Catholic board
The family of a Black four-year-old who was removed from school by police has filed a lawsuit against the Waterloo Catholic District School Board seeking $1 million in damages for what they says is the board's discrimination and negligence.
-
Kitchener school creates kindness award in memory of mother killed in impaired driving crash
Every morning, when Karli Chomick would drop her children Savanna and Ryder off at St. Timothy Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener, she would do the same thing: give them a hug and a kiss, then tell them to be kind.
-
Crash closes section of Ira Needles Boulevard in Kitchener
Ira Needles Boulevard is closed between Highway 7/8 and Highview Drive.