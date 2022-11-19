YWCA Regina receives $1M in funding from Mosaic for Centre for Women and Families

The YWCA Regina announced on Saturday that the Centre for Women and Families will be receiving $1 million from the Mosaic Company.

The $1 million will be spread over the next five years and will fund a new employment and training program in the centre.

“We are incredibly grateful to The Mosaic Company for stepping up and working to build equity and access in our province,” said YWCA CEO Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen in a news release.

The YWCA Regina Centre for Women and Families will be an 85,000 square foot centre which will provide crisis and preventative services. It will have community multi-purpose spaces, access to drop-in supports, communal kitchens, and play areas.

“Mosaic is honoured to be a positive force for change in Regina by partnering with the YWCA on this transformational project,” said Joc O’Rourke, Mosaic’s president and CEO.

Construction on the centre began in October and the building will be complete in the fall of 2022.

YWCA Regina is working to raise another $7 million to fund the centre.

More details to come…