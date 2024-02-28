YWCA Regina to open new 20-space permanent enhanced emergency shelter for women

Joan’s Place, an emergency shelter that opened in a temporary location in Regina, is now one step closer to getting a permanent home.

The YWCA Regina is receiving $884,000 from the Government of Saskatchewan to support the organization in opening a new 20 space permanent enhanced emergency shelter for women.

According to a release from the province, the City of Regina is working on finding a permanent shelter location for Joan’s Place, which is temporarily located at 2735 5th Ave.

"YWCA Regina has been running emergency shelter beds for women and children experiencing homelessness in our community for over 15 years and we are looking forward to the new enhanced shelter spaces," YWCA Regina Chief Executive Officer Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen said in the news release.

"These spaces will provide vulnerable women in our community safety and wraparound trauma informed services.”

Enhanced emergency shelters provide people with 24/7 access, three meals a day, case planning and access to wrap-around supports, as well as help in connecting to financial supports and housing.

The $884,000 is part of the Provincial Approach to Homelessness, which aims to create 155 new supportive housing spaces, 120 permanent emergency shelter spaces, and 30 new complex needs emergency shelter spaces over the next two years.

The YWCA Regina was chosen through a request for service for the shelter spaces, the province said.

"Along with community partners, we are working to improve outcomes for people experiencing homelessness and better support individuals who need more than a home to remain connected to housing," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said.