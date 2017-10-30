

CTV Regina





The first phase of the Regina bypass construction from Balgonie to Highway 33 is now finished.

The bypass is said to be safer for traffic management and provides an alternative route for truckers to get around the city.

“This is a great example of how governments and the private sector can successfully work together to deliver the public infrastructure Canadians need,” Amarjeet Sohi, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, said in a news release.

“The on-time opening of this phase of the Regina Bypass is a significant milestone for this important project.”

The first phase of the project saw overpasses built at Balgonie, White City and Tower Road. In addition, multiple new service roads were constructed, including north and south service roads from Pilot Butte to Balgonie. The new Pilot Butte interchange is slated for completion in 2018.

The remaining construction of the bypass project will be completed in 2019.