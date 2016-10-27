LATEST VIDEOS FROM CTV REGINA
Top Story
More Stories
- Leaders in La Loche talk about recovery prior to school shooting anniversary
- Andrew Scheer calls for ethics probe into PM Trudeau's vacation on Aga Khan's island 2
- Making the most out of winter with winter cycling 1
- Extreme cold warning issued for central Sask.
- Winnipeg couple on vacation in Cuba killed in ambulance crash 2
- Netanyahu: Islamic State to blame for truck attack that killed 4 Israeli soldiers 3
- Hockey rink from Afghanistan to go on display at Canadian War Museum 1