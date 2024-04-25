Sask. to continue work twinning highways from Regina to Milestone area

Work to twin Highways 6 and 39 from Regina to near Milestone will continue this year, with the province expecting construction to resume as early as May.

About 15 kilometres of roadway in total will be twinned, the province said.

That includes 7.8 kilometres south of Regina between the bypass and Highway 306 turnoff and 7.1 kilometres north of Corinne on Highway 6 to southeast of Corinne on Highway 39, a news release said.

Almost 13 kilometres of passing lanes in the area will also be repaved as part of the project, the province said.

According to the province, Highways 6 and 39 between Regina and Corinne sees an average of 3,400 vehicles per day.

"Work will continue on this important corridor to ultimately enhance the safety and efficiency of tourism, trade and commuter traffic," Highways Minister Lori Carr said in the release.

The project, anticipated to take two years, began in 2023 with completion expected to be in 2024 depending on the weather.

“Once work begins, drivers can expect minor delays through work zones with one-way traffic. Flaggers will be present throughout construction hours to help guide the flow of traffic,” the province said in its release.

The cost of the project is expected to be $57 million. Ottawa provided more than $27 million with the rest of the funding coming from the provincial government.