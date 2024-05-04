Some sunshine on the way for Regina this weekend

After some gloomy and rainy days in the Queen City, there will be some sunshine heading into the weekend.

For Saturday, 11 C is expected for Regina with 18 C with sun expected for Sunday.

However, the reprieve from the rain will be short as precipitation will continue next week beginning on Monday.

As well, winds could reach up to about 70 kilometres an hour on Tuesday.

In Saskatoon, 12 C is expected for Saturday and 17 C is expected for Sunday.

See this weekend’s forecast for Regina using the video player at the top of this article.