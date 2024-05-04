REGINA
Regina

    • Some sunshine on the way for Regina this weekend

    Share

    After some gloomy and rainy days in the Queen City, there will be some sunshine heading into the weekend.

    For Saturday, 11 C is expected for Regina with 18 C with sun expected for Sunday.

    However, the reprieve from the rain will be short as precipitation will continue next week beginning on Monday.

    As well, winds could reach up to about 70 kilometres an hour on Tuesday.

    In Saskatoon, 12 C is expected for Saturday and 17 C is expected for Sunday.

    See this weekend’s forecast for Regina using the video player at the top of this article.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News