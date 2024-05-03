One dead, youth seriously injured in crash near Sintaluta, Sask.

One person has died following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 606 near Sintaluta, Sask. on Thursday.

Indian Head RCMP received the report around 4 p.m. Investigation determined that a car and SUV collided, according to a release from Sask. RCMP.

The driver of the SUV, a 78-year-old woman from Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation, died on the scene, RCMP said.

A youth passenger in the SUV was taken to hospital with injuries described by RCMP as serious.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

A Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist and Indian Head RCMP are investigating the collision.

Sintaluta, Sask is located approximately 86 kilometres east of Regina.