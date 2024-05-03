REGINA
Regina

    • One dead, youth seriously injured in crash near Sintaluta, Sask.

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in this undated photo. (File image) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in this undated photo. (File image)
    One person has died following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 606 near Sintaluta, Sask. on Thursday.

    Indian Head RCMP received the report around 4 p.m. Investigation determined that a car and SUV collided, according to a release from Sask. RCMP.

    The driver of the SUV, a 78-year-old woman from Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation, died on the scene, RCMP said.

    A youth passenger in the SUV was taken to hospital with injuries described by RCMP as serious.

    The driver of the car was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

    A Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist and Indian Head RCMP are investigating the collision.

    Sintaluta, Sask is located approximately 86 kilometres east of Regina. 

