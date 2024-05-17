REGINA
Regina

    • Moose Jaw man charged after police say he recorded a person exiting a shower

    A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (HayatullahAmanat/CTV News) A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (HayatullahAmanat/CTV News)
    Share

    A 63-year-old Moose Jaw man has been charged with voyeurism after police say he used his phone to record another man exiting a shower.

    The accused allegedly entered a bathroom and shower facility on the 200 block of Assiniboine Avenue on April 23 where he then recorded the other man with his phone, a Regina police news release said.

    Regina police said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday following further investigations.

    The accused is expected to make his first court appearance June 25.

    Regina police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News