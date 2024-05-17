Moose Jaw man charged after police say he recorded a person exiting a shower

A 63-year-old Moose Jaw man has been charged with voyeurism after police say he used his phone to record another man exiting a shower.

The accused allegedly entered a bathroom and shower facility on the 200 block of Assiniboine Avenue on April 23 where he then recorded the other man with his phone, a Regina police news release said.

Regina police said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday following further investigations.

The accused is expected to make his first court appearance June 25.

Regina police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.