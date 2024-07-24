Regina outreach groups work to help vulnerable people in the heat

With Regina facing another round of hot temperatures, in addition to smoke lingering in the air, it is a particularly difficult time for those experiencing homelessness.

“It’s pretty rough. Even in the heat, the shade is pretty hot and the reason I’m homeless I didn’t choose it this way it just happens,” said Alvin, a man experiencing homelessness who spoke with CTV.

“From 12 to 3, I gotta avoid the sun but I can’t avoid it, I gotta get out,” he added.

Outreach groups are trying to help support folks in need. In addition to water, Rally Around Homelessness is challenging people to donate something else people take for granted – underwear.

“A lot of people will donate their used clothes to organizations like Carmichael Outreach and the YWCA but a lot of people just don’t think, ‘Hey I should go out and buy a new package of underwear to donate,” Sabrina Cataldo, a volunteer for Rally Around Homelessness said.

The “I Gotch You” campaign has a goal of collecting 488 pairs of underwear, a very specific number which matches the number of unsheltered people were enumerated in Regina’s most recent Point in Time count.

“Those end up being when they get those donations, the biggest flying off the shelves donations that they have” Cataldo said.

The goal has already been surpassed, but donations are still being accepted. On Saskatchewan Day, the group will hand out the donated underway to people on the streets. Anything left over will be dropped off with other non-profit partners.

Get the CTV News app for Regina breaking news alerts and top stories

For other groups, the focus is on items like bottled water, especially needed in this kind of heat.

Robert Kraushaar is the clinical program manager for the Regina Street Team, and will be one of the members handing out donations to those in need on Saskatchewan Day.

“There’s very few outside drinking taps for people to access, and then if they don’t have a disposable or reusable water bottle, it can be very tricky for them. Bringing water to them, especially on days when everything is closed is very important and then connecting them to services like we normally do,” he explained.

Anyone looking to donate water can do so by contacting the street team directly or dropping off water at one of the designated locations such as the Everyday Kitchen, or Queen City Wellness Pharmacy.

Those looking to help with the underwear drive can do so either by physically donating underwear or donating funds that will go towards the purchase of pairs. Instructions on how to donate is on the Rally Around Homelessness Facebook page.