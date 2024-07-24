Traffic restrictions in place after crash near Highway 1: Moose Jaw police

Drivers passing through Moose Jaw can expect some delays following a crash near Highway 1.

Westbound traffic on the TransCanada is currently reduced to one lane after a crash was reported near the Highway 2 overpass in the city.

Moose Jaw police said in an update at 8:40 p.m. that the lane closure will be in effect for an unknown amount of time as crews clean up the scene.

Travellers are asked to slow down and drive with caution through the area.

Police did not elaborate on the severity of the crash.