Sask. wildlife rehabilitation clinic needs $500,000 for new facility

    Salthaven West Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre is asking for the community’s help to fundraise $500,000 for a new facility.

    The organization, which serves over 1,400 sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife annually, has secured a new property located five minutes outside of Regina, according to a media release.

    The new space will be 3,000 square feet and will include resources not available at the current location, which is just 600 square feet.

    The clinic Salthaven West is operating out of currently was always intended as a temporary space, the organization said, and the move to a larger space has been a priority for years.

    “For years we have been looking for the perfect space to expand and we are so thrilled to share that we have found it in the nick of time,” Megan Lawrence, Director of Salthaven West, said in the release.

    The new facility will include a reception room for new patient arrivals, dedicated exam room, isolation rooms, tub room for swimming waterfowl, large kitchen and preparation space for patients, laundry and storage space, separated and dedicated wildlife patient areas, office space, and a kitchenette.

    An outdoor area will also accommodate outdoor flight pens and enclosures.

    To ensure the organization’s services aren’t interrupted, a minimum of $500,000 needs to be raised for the new facility.

    Details on how to donate to Salthaven West’s new facility can be found on their website. 

