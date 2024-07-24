Swimmer happy to represent Parkland region in Sask. Summer Games
More than 1,800 athletes and coaches will be in the border City of Lloydminster this week to compete in the bi-yearly Saskatchewan Summer Games.
The weeklong event showcases 15 different sports with athletes aging 11 to 18 from across the province.
With over 200 athletes chosen to represent the Parkland region in sports like basketball, baseball, canoeing and kayaking, and others, there was only one swimmer picked for the event.
“From the Parkland district it’s just me from my entire age group, I’m the only swimmer there,” explained Sam Wagner.
The 14-year-old athlete has been swimming for six years. When asked to participate in the provincial competition, Wagner was ecstatic.
“My coaches saw my times [for swimming] and thought they were pretty good,” Wagner told CTV News.
“They asked me if I wanted to go to Saskatchewan Summer Games and I said, absolutely, I would love to go.”
"It was kind of funny to be the only representative for the swimming category. They had a pep rally for each of the teams coming out to the Sask. Summer Games and they were calling out the names for each of the people, one by one. They got to my events, swimming, and they said 'for our small, but mighty swim team, Sam Wagner."
One of Wagner’s coaches said the event is a great chance for young athletes to meet and learn from other sport-minded individuals.
"I think it gives them an opportunity to see what's out there. It allows them to interact and build a network with other kids from other communities around Saskatchewan,” explained Allyson Beynon, fitness coach and former coach for Yorkton Swim Club.
“It’s a great way to build friendships that last a lifetime. It also gives them an opportunity to see that there are other opportunities out there, maybe not specifically in your community. Yorkton we’re fortunate to have a variety, but in those smaller towns some of these kids are driving to a bigger centre to get access.”
The sports included in the 2024 Saskatchewan Summer Games are: Archery, Canoe/Kayak, Golf, Soccer, Softball, Special Olympics – Bocce, Swimming, Tennis, Volleyball, Athletics, Baseball, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Triathlon and Wheelchair Basketball.
With competitions being held daily, the event will wrap up on July 27th.
