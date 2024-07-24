Woman and boy arrested following increased police presence in Alida, Sask.

A woman and a boy were arrested at a residence in the village of Alida, Sask. on Wednesday.

Saskatchewan RCMP reported an increased police presence in the area as part of an ongoing investigation but noted that there was no increased risk to public safety.

Charges have not been laid yet, RCMP said.

Investigation continues and if there is more information to release, RCMP said they will provide an update.

Alida is located in Saskatchewan’s southeast corner, approximately 250 kilometres southeast of Regina.