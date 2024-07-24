Here's the proposed location for a second Costco in Regina

Regina could soon be home to two Costco Wholesales, according to recently released city documents.

A public notice published on Wednesday shows the proposed site of the outlet as 8701 Dewdney Avenue – located on Regina’s western outskirts.

The application featured several concept images, all displaying Costco branding.

Lands to the east and south of the site are zoned for commercial as well as medium to low density residential developments while the site is flanked by Pinkie Road and the RM of Sherwood to the west.

Vacant lands lie north of the proposed site on Dewdney Avenue.

According to the documents, the site would cover 22.6 acres and include 1,284 total parking stalls as well as a fuel station.

The proposed development is subject to a discretionary use application. These applications allow the city to review projects on a case-by-case basis.

Residents are encouraged to provide feedback on the proposal.

After the public and technical review process, city administration will submit a report to the city development officer unless the application warrants review and decision by city council.

If the proposal is directed to city council, it will be first considered by the Regina Planning Commission.

Both council and committee meetings are open to the public.