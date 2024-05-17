Windy start to long weekend expected, sun and showers possible

Regina is expected to see a windy start to the long weekend with a chance of showers and sunshine all possible over the next few days.

Sunday and holiday Monday have a better chance of sunshine.

Highs are expected to be around seasonal.

The normal daytime high for Regina this time of year is about 19 C.

Severe thunderstorm watches and rainfall warnings were also in effect for parts of the province Friday. Current watches and warnings can be seen here.