Sask. NDP says Scott Moe, staff stayed in Toronto hotel at rate over $800 per night

The Saskatchewan NDP says Premier Scott Moe and three Saskatchewan Party staff members stayed at a hotel in Toronto last June that cost each of them $818.74 per night for a three-night stay.

The NDP says it got the information from the government’s document released recently that shows out-of-province ministerial travel costs

Moe, his chief of staff Shannon Andrews, press secretary Julie Leggott and assistant deputy trade minister Kevin France were in Toronto from June 11 to 13 participating in the U.S.- Canada Summit.

A document released by the NDP shows the trip was to promote Saskatchewan as a reliable partner for North American energy security.

The total accommodation cost was $6,549.90, according to the document.

“I’d ask the people of Saskatchewan this: when was the last time you spent $800 a night on a hotel room,” Meara Conway, the NDP’s shadow minister for ethics and democracy said in an ews release.

In an email to CTV News, the Sask. Party said the delegation arrived in Toronto after midnight on the night of June 10 and needed accommodation for three nights not two, adding the cost of the rooms was actually $446 plus HST and fees.

Conway added that during a cost-of-living crisis the Sask. party has voted down every NDP motion for relief, such as removing the province’s 15 cent gas tax or PST from certain food and drink items.

“They don’t blink an eye charging taxpayers $800 a night for a fancy hotel to pamper themselves. It’s just ridiculous,” she said in the release.

During the opening week of the fall sitting at the legislature, the Sask. Party said it would soon be introducing legislation to address the ongoing affordability concerns of residents.

The NDP also provided a list of other hotels near the convention centre and CN Tower in Toronto and their prices:

Holiday Inn Express (3-Stars) – $362.99

InterContinental Toronto Centre (4-Stars) – $362.80

Toronto Marriott City Centre (4-Stars) – $311.43

Hilton Toronto (4-Stars) – $346.16

The Germain (4-Stars) – $406.05

Fairmont Royal York (5-Stars) – $343.89

The St. Regis (5-Stars) – $748.63

The Ritz Carlton (5-Stars) – $838.46

“People have had enough of politicians telling them to tighten their belts while they spend lavishly with taxpayer dollars,” Conway said.