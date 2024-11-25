Sask. Party prioritizes affordability, civility with opposition in Throne Speech
The Saskatchewan Party government said it will prioritize affordability in the coming months during its Throne Speech on Monday, that officially kicked off a short two-week sitting inside the legislature.
After being given a fifth straight majority government on Oct. 28, the Sask. Party says it will work to address the cost of living for residents by introducing legislation that will include personal tax relief, aiming to save a family of four $3,400 over the next four years.
Monday’s Throne Speech, titled “A New Beginning” followed through on that promise, with several other affordability commitments announced, including many that were promised during the campaign period ahead of the election.
Premier Scott Moe says Bill 1 of the new session will be known as “The Saskatchewan Affordability Act,” which will enact the affordability commitments the party made leading up to the Oct. 28 vote.
According to the Sask. Party, that will include the largest personal income tax reduction since 2008, which will be done by raising the personal, spousal and child exemptions along with the seniors’ supplement by $500 per year in each of the next four years, along with “fully indexing tax brackets.”
“As a result, a family of four will save more than $3,400 over the next four years and a senior couple will save more than $3,100,” Moe said in the speech.
According to the Sask. Party, that will mean an additional 54,000 people will no longer pay any Saskatchewan income tax.
In direct contrast to the Sask. Party’s claims, the opposition NDP labelled it as the “same old” throne speech from the “same old” Sask. Party.
“Regardless of who you voted for; people want action from their elected officials. They want results now,” said Sask. NDP Leader Carla Beck.
The party pointed out that none of the newly announced affordability measures will take effect before taxes are filed next year.
“Claiming to have heard voters' concerns while refusing to change course makes it clear that this is the same old Sask. Party government,” Beck added. “People are tired of the same old song and dance from these guys. They want better than this.”
Moe also said in the speech that Saskatchewan’s low-income tax credit will be increased by a total of 20 per cent over the next four years.
The speech also said the province will continue to remove the federal carbon tax from home heating for one more year, double the active families benefit, create a home renovation tax credit, increase the first-time home buyers tax credit, increase the personal care home benefit by $1,000 per month, increase the disability tax credit, the disability tax credit supplement and caregiver tax credit by 25 per cent and raise the graduate retention plan benefit by 20 per cent.
The opposition NDP have been adamant and said it will continue to push the government remove its gas tax, which currently adds 15 cents a litre on gasoline and diesel, as well as nine cents per litre on propane and 1.5 cents per litre on aviation gas and jet fuel.
Other provinces such as Alberta, Ontario, Manitoba have temporarily removed their provincial gas tax in the past to address affordability concerns.
In a news release sent out minutes after the throne speech was delivered, the NDP vowed to bring forward an emergency motion Tuesday to immediately cut the provincial gas tax.
Healthcare
The Sask. Party was repeatedly hammered on the topic of healthcare during the provincial election campaign. Its defence mostly consisted of highlighting already established programs and promising healthcare infrastructure funding.
More than $2.6 billion in infrastructure funding has been promised over the next four years – while the government claimed its Health and Human Resources Plan has resulted in 1,160 more active practicing nurses and doctors licensed in 2023 than there was the year previous.
Notably, the Sask. Party will act on a persistent ask of the opposition NDP, in the form of a “first of its kind, patient-focused” nursing task force.
Citing the performance of Regina’s Urgent Care Centre (UCC) the government has vowed to open additional UCC’s in Saskatoon, Prince Albert, North Battleford, Moose Jaw and Regina.
These would in addition to the five hospitals currently under development in Prince Albert, Weyburn, Esterhazy, Rosthern and Yorkton.
At present, the government claims 84 per cent of Saskatchewan people have access to a primary health provider, either a doctor or nurse practitioner.
The government has set a bold goal of ensuring every resident in Saskatchewan will have access to a primary health provider by the end of 2028.
Additionally, it vowed to reduce surgical wait times to no more than three months.
In 2007, 74,000 surgeries were performed in the province. That number rose to 95,000 in 2023, according to the government.
“However, that growth has not kept pace with the number of people needing surgeries and in recent years, surgical wait times have lengthened," the speech read.
To address the concerns, the government vowed to ensure that 450,000 surgeries will be performed over the next four years – equating to 112,500 surgeries annually.
The government will look to deliver on its campaign promises regarding healthcare.
They include providing cervix self-screening for HPV, a $3.5 million increase for breast cancer care, the development of a “Breast Cancer Centre of Excellence” in Regina and a $1 million grant for ovarian cancer research.
These promises are supplemented by a new fertility treatment tax credit and an expansion of no-cost glucose monitoring systems and supplies to seniors and young adults.
Education
In regard to education, the province plans to expand its specialized support classroom model.
The pilot program was announced during the labour dispute between the province and the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF).
Since its inception, the program has faced questions and criticism from educators.
Regardless, the province maintains that the program has shown “positive results” in the eight schools where it has been piloted.
The government intends to expand the program to include 200 more schools across Saskatchewan.
Reading levels for Grade 3 students is also a priority of the government in their next term.
“A child’s ability to read at grade level by Grade 3 is the single greatest predictor of future academic success, because this is when they transition from learning to read to reading to learn,” the speech read.
To act on this promise, the government intends to add more teachers and education support staff.
Additionally, more funding will be added for school divisions so that they may handle growing student enrolling and the “challenges of classroom complexity.”
More schools are planned to assist with the issue – with the government highlighting 14 new or consolidated school projects and three major renovations.
A further nine new schools and two major renovations are in the planning stage.
In terms of childcare, expansion of regulated childcare spaces are planned – with 5,100 spaces currently under development and a target of 12,000 additional spaces planned by the end of the fiscal year.
New Speaker
The new Speaker of the Legislative Assembly will be Melfort MLA Todd Goudy.
Goudy takes over the role from former Sask. Party member Randy Weekes, who left the party in the summer after accusing several of his own party members of bullying and intimidation.
The Speaker is responsible for regulating and keeping order during debates and proceedings inside the legislature.
Its a role that will be under extra scrutiny, given the nature of Weekes’ exit from the party.
In a section titled “A More Respectful Assembly” the government highlighted the need for decorum and respect for those across the aisle.
“I urge all members to look at those faces and know that they love this province and want what is best for the people of our province, just as you do,” the speech read.
“My government will strive to improve the decorum and tone of this Assembly, to disagree without being disagreeable, and to remember that every member shares the same desire to make Saskatchewan a better place.”
-More to come...
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's just not fair': Retirees speak out on being excluded from federal rebate cheques
Carol Sheaves of Moncton, N.B., says it's not fair that retirees like her won't get the government's newly proposed rebate cheques. Sheaves was among the seniors who expressed their frustrations to CTVNews.ca about not being eligible for the $250 government benefit.
Warren Buffett gives away another US$1.1B, announces plans for distributing $147B fortune after death
Investor Warren Buffett renewed his Thanksgiving tradition of giving by announcing plans Monday to hand more than US$1.1 billion of Berkshire Hathaway stock to four of his family's foundations, and he offered new details about who will be handing out the rest of his fortune after his death.
Premiers seek 'urgent' meeting with Trudeau before Trump returns to White House
Canada's premiers are asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hold an urgent first ministers' meeting ahead of the return to office of president-elect Donald Trump.
Canada Post says progress 'limited' at negotiating table as strike continues
Canada Post says they have made 'limited progress' with the union at the negotiating table 11 days after the strike began.
Los Angeles judge postpones hearing on release of Menendez brothers
A Los Angeles County judge on Monday postponed a hearing over the possible release of Lyle and Erik Menendez after 35 years in prison for the shotgun murder of their parents, saying he wanted to hear from a new district attorney due to take office on Dec. 3.
Canadian Army corporal fined for stolen valour at Remembrance Day ceremony
A corporal in the Canadian Army has been fined $2,000 and given a severe reprimand for wearing service medals he didn't earn during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Alberta two years ago.
Justin Trudeau defends spending record on military amid fresh criticism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending his government's record on supporting national defence, following fresh criticism that Canada is failing to live up to its NATO defence-spending commitments.
CEOs demand changes to Liberals' military spending plan
The federal government risks jeopardizing the economy unless it meets its NATO military alliance spending obligations within the next five years, says the Business Council of Canada.
U.S. driver makes wrong turn to Canadian border, gets arrested for unlawfully possessing a gun
A 62-year-old man from the U.S., who took a wrong turn to the Canadian border thanks to his GPS device, is now facing a firearms-related charge.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Party prioritizes affordability, civility with opposition in Throne Speech
The Saskatchewan Party government said it will prioritize affordability in the coming months during its Throne Speech on Monday, that officially kicked off a short two-week sitting inside the legislature.
-
Saskatoon's second big snowfall in a week won't trigger emergency response: City
City crews and contractors are at it again — clearing roadways after another major snowfall.
-
Two dead after crash on Saskatchewan Highway 4
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 4 Friday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police shoot, kill suspect after officer stabbed in the throat
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating a deadly police shooting at Winnipeg's Unicity Shopping Centre Sunday evening.
-
Mounties looking for missing car in connection with suspicious death
Manitoba RCMP are looking for a missing car connected to an investigation into human remains discovered north of Winnipeg.
-
$4.2M from feds to create Indigenous-led family care centre in Winnipeg
A new Indigenous-led family care centre will be coming to Winnipeg, with more than $4.2 million for the project coming from the federal government.
Edmonton
-
24 arsons in south Edmonton under police investigation
The Edmonton Police Service now says it is investigating 24 suspicious fires in south Edmonton.
-
Death of worker in Edmonton smokehouse leads to 26 charges against food processing company
An Ontario-based food processing company is facing 26 charges under Alberta Occupational Health and Safety legislation in connection with the death of a worker at an Edmonton facility in 2023.
-
The story of Alberta's rural long COVID program that never was
As better diagnosis and symptom management emerged for people with long COVID, researchers in Alberta set to work creating a program that could remotely connect urban specialists and rural patients. Between development and clinical implementation, the project was shelved.
Calgary
-
Alberta seeks to 'de-risk' oil, gas pipeline investments in wake of Trump victory
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government is looking for ways to encourage pipeline companies to boost capacity and increase Alberta's oil and gas export volumes to the U.S.
-
$3.69M Calgary mansion with basketball court for sale in Aspen Woods
If you've ever dreamed of having a home with a basketball court, now's your chance.
-
'We need an industry': Crowsnest Pass residents voting on support for new coal mine
It's been more than 40 years since coal was king in the scenic Crowsnest Pass of southwestern Alberta, but a referendum vote Monday could sway a contentious debate on bringing it back.
Lethbridge
-
'We need an industry': Crowsnest Pass residents voting on support for new coal mine
It's been more than 40 years since coal was king in the scenic Crowsnest Pass of southwestern Alberta, but a referendum vote Monday could sway a contentious debate on bringing it back.
-
Snow routes declared active for Lethbridge starting at 9 a.m. Monday
Snow routes were declared active in Lethbridge, the city posted on its website. Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, parking restrictions will be in effect for streets declared to be snow routes.
-
Hurricanes road misery continues with 6-3 loss to Winterhawks in Portland
The Hurricanes dropped their third straight game on Friday night, losing 6-3 to the Winterhawks in Portland.
Toronto
-
Ontario government passes bill to limit bike lanes
Ontario's Progressive Conservative government has passed a controversial law that will force municipalities to seek approval for installing new bike lanes on arterial roads and could see some existing bike lanes torn up.
-
Toronto mother now facing murder charge in death of four-month old baby
Toronto police say they have charged a mother with second-degree murder following the death of her infant, who was found with critical injuries in midtown Toronto last week.
-
'Embarrassing:' NHL team ditches bus and walks to Scotiabank Arena amid gridlock
The Utah Hockey Club got the full Toronto experience Sunday night ahead of their first-ever matchup against the Maple Leafs—bumper-to-bumper traffic that forced the team to walk to the game.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING 1 to 3 mm of freezing rain possible in Ottawa-Gatineau tonight
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa as a low-pressure system moves across eastern Ontario on Monday.
-
OC Transpo well below punctuality targets on 'less frequent' routes
OC Transpo is well below its punctuality targets for less frequent bus routes, data presented to the city's Transit Commission show.
-
Cargo ship runs aground in St. Lawrence River near Morrisburg, Ont.
A large cargo ship remains stuck in the St. Lawrence River after running aground on Saturday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Montreal mayor says Friday pro-Palestinian protests were taken over by 'professional vandals'
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante told journalists 'professional vandals' took over protests and smashed windows at the Palais des Congres.
-
Teen girls engage in more risky behaviour than boys: Quebec study
Fewer young people in Quebec secondary schools are drinking alcohol, consuming sugary drinks and eating junk food, but not all their habits are improving. More of them are also inactive, taking action to change their weight and not eating breakfast before going to school, according to a recent study.
-
Man in critical condition after basement fire in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood
A man in his 50s is in critical condition after a fire broke out in a basement apartment near Frederic-Back Park in the Saint-Michel nieghbourhood.
Vancouver
-
Wild weather behind 11-cent surge in Vancouver gas prices, analyst says
The intense storms that battered parts of B.C. and the United States last week are partly to blame for a significant surge in Vancouver gas prices, according to a petroleum analyst.
-
Canadian border agents seize 246 kilos of cocaine in B.C.
Canadian border officials in British Columbia have seized nearly a quarter-tonne of cocaine that was coming into the province in three separate smuggling incidents in recent weeks, according to the agency.
-
Canadian Army corporal fined for stolen valour at Remembrance Day ceremony
A corporal in the Canadian Army has been fined $2,000 and given a severe reprimand for wearing service medals he didn't earn during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Alberta two years ago.
Vancouver Island
-
Canadian Army corporal fined for stolen valour at Remembrance Day ceremony
A corporal in the Canadian Army has been fined $2,000 and given a severe reprimand for wearing service medals he didn't earn during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Alberta two years ago.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps drop head coach Vanni Sartini
Two weeks after the Vancouver Whitecaps’ playoff run ended in the first round, the team has fired head coach Vanni Sartini.
-
Canadian border agents seize 246 kilos of cocaine in B.C.
Canadian border officials in British Columbia have seized nearly a quarter-tonne of cocaine that was coming into the province in three separate smuggling incidents in recent weeks, according to the agency.
Kelowna
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
London
-
'I just knew something was up': London family recounts rushing to their burning home where pet perished
A weekend house fire has left a family displaced and taken the life of a beloved pet. The blaze at 454 Alston Road broke out shortly after 12:30 p.m.
-
Christmas tax break will be 'challenging' for small businesses, says gift shop owner
Tom Fincher is all for a tax break for consumers but implementing the GST tax break announced by the federal government last week at his till will be easier said than done.
-
'It’s getting dangerous downtown': Rear entrance of London business sprayed with gunfire
London police said that no-one was injured when the back entrance of a downtown cannabis shop was sprayed with gunfire early on Monday morning.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo reviews most collision-prone areas to improve safety
The City of Waterloo is trying to make its roads safer by putting together a report on some of the locations with the most crashes in the past five years.
-
Driver warned after police receive complaints about car decked out in Christmas lights in Waterloo
Drivers are being reminded not to take the holiday spirit too far after police received complaints about a distracting vehicle in Waterloo.
-
Kitchener, Ont. doctor officially claims second Guinness World Record
A Kitchener, Ont. emergency room doctor has officially earned his second Guinness World Records title.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake, Ont., woman charged with choking neighbour's dog
An intoxicated woman in Elliot Lake has been charged with breaking into her neighbour's apartment and choking their dog.
-
Winter weather advisory in effect for most of northeastern Ont.
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather advisory for areas in and around Greater Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and Timmins.
-
Drug bust after a suspect pointed handgun at victim at northern Ont. gas station
Three people have been charged with numerous drug and weapons offences following an incident at a gas station in Bruce Mines, Ont., on Nov. 21.
Atlantic
-
'It's just not fair': Retirees speak out on being excluded from federal rebate cheques
Carol Sheaves of Moncton, N.B., says it's not fair that retirees like her won't get the government's newly proposed rebate cheques. Sheaves was among the seniors who expressed their frustrations to CTVNews.ca about not being eligible for the $250 government benefit.
-
Man charged with unsafe storage of a firearm in Tyson MacDonald homicide: RCMP
A 61-year-old man is facing unsafe storage charges in connection with the homicide of 17-year-old Tyson MacDonald on P.E.I., last December.
-
From cellphones to dentures: Inside Halifax Transit’s lost and found
Every single item misplaced on a bus or ferry in the Halifax Regional Municipality ends up in a small office at the Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal in Dartmouth, N.S.
N.L.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
-
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.