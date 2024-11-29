Fundraising campaign at Regina school ends with an alpaca kiss

Students, staff and family members of Imperial Community School gathered to celebrate a successful fundraising campaign for United Way Regina.

As an incentive for the students to reach their fundraising goal, the principal said she would kiss an alpaca in front of everyone.

“It seemed pretty easy in the moment, but as the days got closer, I was definitely thinking about it a lot more,” Danielle Istace, the school’s principal.

The students ended up raising just over $1,000 for United Way Regina, which was more than double their total of $397 from 2023.

Students gathered at an assembly to wrap up a fundraising campaign for United Way Regina. (Mick Favel / CTV News) On Thursday, two alpacas were welcomed on the school grounds for the Istace to follow through on her agreement.

Also during the assembly, five teachers were randomly chosen to get a whipped cream pie thrown at their face.

“We introduced it kind of as a joke and it sort of just gained legs the more and more we went,” said Eric Benjamin, Imperial Community School’s vice principal.

The leadership hopes these types of big moments will carry forward the school’s mission of shaping thoughtful and caring children.

“Student heart definitely comes through in moments like this. It reaffirms what our vision is here and what we’re trying to do here at Imperial School,” Istace said.