Regina's LED volume wall leaving Sask. months after opening

Less than a year after an LED volume wall was introduced to the film world in Saskatchewan, the equipment is making its exit from the province.

Volume Global is the company that built the LED volume wall. The company arrived in the province in 2022 and the LED volume wall was introduced in March of 2024, operating out of the John Hopkins Regina Soundstage.

According to a post in a group on Facebook by one of the owners, the company will be leaving Saskatchewan after the two films lined up for 2025 are complete.

An LED volume wall is a piece of equipment that combines digital cinematography, LED volumes, game engines, and processing platforms. The volume wall currently in Regina is a 28-foot by 85-foot installation, making it North America's second largest LED wall.

The films #VanLife and Hostile Takeover used the $12.5 million piece of equipment for their productions. Saskatchewan’s expanded grant system had invested $3.3 million into Hostile Takeover, with the government estimating economic spinoffs to generate approximately $14 million.

In a follow up social media post, Volume Global said the incentive Creative Saskatchewan promised when the provincial government brought back the grant is why the company came to the province. However, the post said that their "drawn down schedule" on the grant for their productions were different from what other productions received.

To stay in Saskatchewan, the company said they want a 80/20 grant deal that other productions get in the province with the grant system, access to interview and potentially hire all film crew members in the province, be able to see all available actors in the province and have the opportunity to cast them, and have the process approved for grants to become more streamlined.

In a response to Volume Global’s announcement, the Saskatchewan Media Production Industry Association (SMPIA) said while that they are sorry to see the company go, they have made an economic impact on their time here.

“Since they arrived in 2022, Volume Global has produced two films, which employed 323 people and generated $32.5 million in economic impact. We look forward to their next two projects happening in Saskatchewan as well,” their statement read.

SMPIA's statement continued on to say that the company's departure doesn't negatively impact the entire film industry in Saskatchewan.

"Volume walls are one tool in the toolbox we use to make movies. But it’s just one way of making movies, and it doesn’t reflect the totality of our vibrant, diverse industry," the statement read.

"With Volume Global leaving, this makes room for the many other productions interested in booking the John Hopkins Regina Soundstage to make movies and television series here."

-More to come

-With files from David Prisciak