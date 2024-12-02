Newly certified jet giving Regina pilots another avenue to learn

REGINA
    Private pilots in Saskatchewan will have another option in their quest to learn the ins and outs of flying jet aircraft – as Transport Canada has certified the single engine Cirrus Vision Jet.

    Pilots were given a look at the aircraft at Regina’s International Airport.

    It's a small personal jet for cross-country business trips or a weekend family getaway – the Vision Jet brings the prospect of jet travel into the realm of private pilots.

    “It’s pretty amazing space-age high technology aircraft and systems,” Pilot Ryan Issac told CTV News.

    The $3 million aircraft has systems that go beyond the standard auto pilot in an emergency, passengers can push a button that will take the jet to the nearest airfield for an automated landing.

    In extreme circumstances, a parachute can be deployed. That feature has long been available on Cirrus Aircraft’s propeller-driven models.

    "There's been 130 deployments worldwide – 267 family members have been safely returned home. So, to me, even if that number was one, [it] would be worth it, but to have 267 as we say, family members that are that are now still here with us, it's a pretty special piece of technology," Issac added.

    Pilots can transition from a piston engine series aircraft to the jet with only one week of additional training.

    Doug McNair is a Regina pilot who would love to do it.

    "Certainly, some folks can justify this. Some businesses can [justify] this aircraft. My understanding is it’s $3.6 million US dollars to purchase," McNair said. "So, for many of us, or whatever, that’s probably a little above our means."

    Recent Transport Canada certification makes the American-made jet available to Canadian pilots, expanding opportunities for those who can afford this ultimate travel experience.

