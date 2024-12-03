Rural Sask. feeling effects of ongoing Canada Post strike, despite other carriers still operating

With no end in sight to the Canada Post strike, many in rural Saskatchewan are having a tough time receiving mail even with other courier’s still operating.

Other services such as UPS, do not deliver to P.O. boxes.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is working says it has been informing clients how to get their updates back on track.

“If you do have a P.O. box and you’re anticipating a high sensitivity document, some thing to do with a vehicle impoundment or licence suspension [then] reach out to us at the issuers office, contact us at our customer service centres so that we can work on getting another delivery method set up, whether that be a civic address or another,” SGI communications consultant Michaela Solomon said.

Those at the Health Foundation of East Central Saskatchewan say for them mail has continued to be a reliable source of communication with the people they serve.

Now that delivery has been mostly paused due to the strike the charity says a number of things will likely be impacted, including holiday donations and a potential considerable drop in the amount usually received this time of year.

“Quite a number of people still use the mail to make a donation,” executive director Ross Fisher said. “It’s a way that we still communicate with a lot of people, and we send out letters to let people know what it is we’re working on, why, what we’re raising money for and what the benefit to the community will be,” Fisher added.

In a statement, Canada Post said it understands the impacts being felt.

“We understand the impact CUPW’s national strike is having on your business. Canada Post remains committed to negotiating new collective agreements that will provide the certainty everyone is looking for.”

For now, SGI says staying connected online is a great way to keep up to date on any upcoming renewals or requests someone might have.

-- With files from Mick Favel.