REGINA
Regina

    • Indian Head RCMP respond to 'serious' collision on Highway 1

    Sask RCMP File
    Share

    A serious collision at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 606 near Sintaluta, Sask. has reduced traffic to one lane.

    According to a release from Saskatchewan RCMP around 5:10 p.m., officers from Indian Head are responding to the collision.

    Drivers are advised to expect delays in the area as eastbound traffic on Highway 1 is restricted to one lane. 

    RCMP said the investigation is in “preliminary stages.”

    No other details were provided.

    Sintaluta, Sask is located approximately 86 kilometres east of Regina.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    New scam targets Canada Carbon Rebate recipients

    Fake text message and email campaigns trying to get money and information out of unsuspecting Canadian taxpayers have started circulating, just months after the federal government rebranded the carbon tax rebate the Canada Carbon Rebate.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News