Indian Head RCMP respond to 'serious' collision on Highway 1

A serious collision at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 606 near Sintaluta, Sask. has reduced traffic to one lane.

According to a release from Saskatchewan RCMP around 5:10 p.m., officers from Indian Head are responding to the collision.

Drivers are advised to expect delays in the area as eastbound traffic on Highway 1 is restricted to one lane.

RCMP said the investigation is in “preliminary stages.”

No other details were provided.

Sintaluta, Sask is located approximately 86 kilometres east of Regina.