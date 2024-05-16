Police issue Canada-wide warrant for Regina homicide suspect

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man wanted in a homicide which occurred in Regina on May 12.

Officers were called to the 4800 block of Sherwood Drive for the report of a firearms offence around 1:50 p.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police said officers discovered a 22-year-old man lying on a driveway suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital but died from his injures.

Reshaun Norman Cote, 22, is facing second-degree murder charges. He is described as about six feet tall, with a medium build, short brown hair and brown eyes, with angel wing tattoos on both sides of his neck.

Two other suspects, a 24-year-old man and a 17-year-old youth, have already been charged with second-degree murder.

Police say Cote should not be approached as he is likely armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

- With files from David Prisciak