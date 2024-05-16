REGINA
Regina

    • Tornado warning issued in southwest Saskatchewan

    A tornado warning was issued for the R.M. of Bone Creek on May 16, 2024. (Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada) A tornado warning was issued for the R.M. of Bone Creek on May 16, 2024. (Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada)
    A tornado warning has been issued for a small region of southwest Saskatchewan.

    At 4:39 p.m. on Thursday, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said it was tracking a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado.

    The warning was issued for the Gull Lake region before being amended to include the R.M. of Bone Creek including Simmie and Scotsguard.

    The thunderstorm was reportedly located six kilometres south Illerbrun and was recorded moving east at 20km/h.

    “This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the warning read.

    ECCC said 90km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail are possible given the storm.

    Up to date information on the warning can be found on the ECCC website.

