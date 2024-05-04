Piece of Regina military history makes its way to France

A plane bound for Juno Beach in France took off from the Prairies on Friday with a piece of military history.

An eight foot statue made of Bronze, depicting a WWII Canadian Solder was created to commemorate the Royal Regina Rifles and their contributions made on June 6, 1944.

When the monument lands, it will be erected in Normandy, just in time for official ceremonies planned for the 80th anniversary of the Juno Beach landing.

Much work went into the statue for it to be as historically detailed as possible, creating a powerful representation of the soldiers of the time.

“It’s very accurate down to the detailing of the collars and the helmet,” explained Kelsey Lonie, military historian with the Regina Royal Rifles Trust Committee. “We took a helmet to the sculptor so that we could get just perfect. The detailing on his face shows determination as he’s pushing forward.”

In early April, the statue was unveiled for the first time at the Saskatchewan War Memorial in Wascana Park in Regina. It was a commemoration years in the making.

“To be able to be apart of something and leave a true legacy in their honour so that the Regina Rifles are remembered for what they did, not just in France but for the people of Regina and Saskatchewan,” retired Royal Regina Rifles Captain Rob Knibbs said.

Don Begg, the statue’s sculptor, said it was one project he wanted to get right.

“When you make something in bronze, it’s going to last for thousands of years after we’re long gone, so you always try to do your best because you won’t be around to make excuses,” he said.

A smaller version of the statue made its way to Peepeekisis Cree Nation in April. Over 50 of its members joined the Regina Rifles, including Allan Bird.

“Some of the words, talking about my dad and the veterans and our community, one of the speakers, it hit home. It really shook me up because I’m so proud of my dad and our veterans,” he said.

For those in Saskatchewan, it’s hoped the statue will help the generations to come remember the contributions made by Saskatchewan soldiers.

“I just hope that the legacy continues, that the statue promotes further recognition of what Saskatchewan men did in the Second World War,” Lonie said.

The statue still has thousands of kilometres to go before making it to its destination where it will be eventually unveiled on June 6, the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

